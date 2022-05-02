Advertisement

Judge rules in favor of Jenny Brekhus, clearing the way for Reno Mayoral bid

Jenny Brekhus at a Reno City Council meeting.
Jenny Brekhus at a Reno City Council meeting.(City of Reno YouTube channel)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:57 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County judge has ruled in favor of a Reno City Council member’s bid to run for mayor. The legal challenge was brought by William Mantle, who is also running for mayor. He argues that term limits make Jenny Brekhus ineligible because her currently elected term would last 12 years.

Judge Connie Steinheimer stated that if Brekhus were successful in her Mayoral election, she will only have served for 10 years on the city council prior to assuming her newly elected position. Judge Steinheimer sided with Brekhus, clearing the way for her to run for office.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

Joe Lombardo speaks with supporters after filing to run for governor of Nevada.
Trump endorses Joe Lombardo in Nevada governor’s race
FILE - In this June 28, 2021 file photo, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks with...
Lombardo, in GOP forum, derides Nevada public health option
Voters wait to enter a polling station in Reno, Nevada. (FILE)
Early voting locations announced for Primary Election
Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt hosts campaign rally with guest Senator Ted Cruz
Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt hosts campaign rally with guest Senator Ted Cruz