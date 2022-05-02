Judge rules in favor of Jenny Brekhus, clearing the way for Reno Mayoral bid

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Washoe County judge has ruled in favor of a Reno City Council member’s bid to run for mayor. The legal challenge was brought by William Mantle, who is also running for mayor. He argues that term limits make Jenny Brekhus ineligible because her currently elected term would last 12 years.

Judge Connie Steinheimer stated that if Brekhus were successful in her Mayoral election, she will only have served for 10 years on the city council prior to assuming her newly elected position. Judge Steinheimer sided with Brekhus, clearing the way for her to run for office.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.