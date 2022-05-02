Advertisement

Human remains found in barrel at Lake Mead

By Matt Kling
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:59 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The National Park Service confirmed that human remains were found at Lake Mead National Recreation Area Sunday.

According to a release, NPS rangers began searching the area near Hemenway Harbor around 3:00 p.m. Sunday after a witness reported finding a barrel containing human remains.

A witness told FOX5 that they were pulling in on a boat when they heard a woman screaming after seeing the barrel.

NPS said its Investigative Service Branch is coordinating with LVMPD to recover the remains as the investigation is ongoing. The Clark County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

