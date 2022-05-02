Advertisement

Family Time: Kacey Queen shares gift guide for Mother’s Day that also supports local businesses

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kids and dads always ask, “What do I get Mom for Mother’s Day?” Nevada Moms co-founder, Kacey Queen, stopped by Morning Break with the answer!

She says there are three categories that most moms love: Apparel and Home Décor; Beauty and Skincare; and Food and Drink! And to make the gift even more special, you can get any of those items at local businesses.

Some places in town are also offering discounts for Mother’s Day if you use the promo codes provided by Northern Nevada Moms.

For a full list of local businesses and where to find discounts, click here.

