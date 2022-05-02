The facility looks at snow, but it’s not a ski resort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Snow Cat and snowmobile, are not just for show at the U.C. Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

On a clear day in April lead scientist Andrew Schwartrz still needs them to get down the road from his home and worksite.

“Came up here for the first time at the end of March last year and looked at it and went, wow, this is really cool,” says Schwartz.

The snow lab has been here since 1946 but records go back to the railroad who monitored snow levels in 1879.

The Army Corp of Engineers and the Weather Bureau at the time started the lab. The Forest Service ended management in 2019 at which point, U.C. Berkeley took over operations.

While Schwartz sits at a 1940s wooden desk, he has all the modern technology at his fingertips.

“So, the building is old, the lot is old, all the research that has been going on has been going on for 75 plus years,” says Schwartz. “But of course, a lot of our methods and instrumentation have been updated over that time,” he says.

Outside his office window are monitors, gauges and instrumentation designed to record weather activity. Much of it looking at the Sierra snowpack.

But researchers are interested in more than quantity. They are looking at quality, the impact rain has on snow, the wind, and the temperatures. Those researchers come from UNR, The Desert Research Institute, U.C. Berkeley, the National Weather service and other facilities.

Schwartz keeps track of information inside and outside of the building. But unlike his predecessors, he’s also incorporating social media to let both scientist and layman know this lab exists with material and information accessible to all.

“So, when I came up, I said we have to get our social media going,” says Schwartz. “We have a website where anyone can go. I want as much community outreach as possible, because that’s how we build closer ties with the community and ultimately do better science,” he says.

By the end of the summer all of the monitoring systems on this site will be placed on a newly built tower located on the same pad.

The public will be able to access weather in real time, including a video camera.

You can learn more about the U.C. Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab here: https://cssl.berkeley.edu/

You can also follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

