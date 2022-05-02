Advertisement

The facility looks at snow, but it’s not a ski resort

By Terri Russell
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Snow Cat and snowmobile, are not just for show at the U.C. Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

On a clear day in April lead scientist Andrew Schwartrz still needs them to get down the road from his home and worksite.

“Came up here for the first time at the end of March last year and looked at it and went, wow, this is really cool,” says Schwartz.

The snow lab has been here since 1946 but records go back to the railroad who monitored snow levels in 1879.

The Army Corp of Engineers and the Weather Bureau at the time started the lab. The Forest Service ended management in 2019 at which point, U.C. Berkeley took over operations.

While Schwartz sits at a 1940s wooden desk, he has all the modern technology at his fingertips.

“So, the building is old, the lot is old, all the research that has been going on has been going on for 75 plus years,” says Schwartz. “But of course, a lot of our methods and instrumentation have been updated over that time,” he says.

Outside his office window are monitors, gauges and instrumentation designed to record weather activity. Much of it looking at the Sierra snowpack.

But researchers are interested in more than quantity. They are looking at quality, the impact rain has on snow, the wind, and the temperatures. Those researchers come from UNR, The Desert Research Institute, U.C. Berkeley, the National Weather service and other facilities.

Schwartz keeps track of information inside and outside of the building. But unlike his predecessors, he’s also incorporating social media to let both scientist and layman know this lab exists with material and information accessible to all.

“So, when I came up, I said we have to get our social media going,” says Schwartz. “We have a website where anyone can go. I want as much community outreach as possible, because that’s how we build closer ties with the community and ultimately do better science,” he says.

By the end of the summer all of the monitoring systems on this site will be placed on a newly built tower located on the same pad.

The public will be able to access weather in real time, including a video camera.

You can learn more about the U.C. Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab here: https://cssl.berkeley.edu/

You can also follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

An outing you can really feel good about- Boats and Hopes is a boat charter that donates to a...
“Boats and Hopes”: The new business giving back to local non-profits
Trucking companies, schools passing on diesel costs to customers
Trucking companies, schools forced to pass along diesel costs to customers
Family Health Festival
Free Family Health Festival this week
In celebration of Mother’s Day, the Reno Aces and Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada are...
Dress for Success celebrates Mother’s Day with the Reno Aces and Best Dressed Momma contest
A banner is up in THE ROW in preparation for Cinco de Mayo festivities.
The ROW Hosts Inaugural La Fiesta de Mayo Festival May 5-7