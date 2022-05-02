Advertisement

Crocs launch cereal-themed collection

Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch (seen here), Cocoa Puffs,...
Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch (seen here), Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Trix.(Foot Locker via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:03 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a new product for cereal lovers who want breakfast-themed footwear.

Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios and Trix.

The shoes are a collaboration between Crocs, General Mills, and Foot Locker, called the “Rise n’ Style” collection. They cost between $45-70 per pair.

Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be in stores by July.

Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be...
Right now, only the Cinnamon Toast Crunch crocs are available in stores, but they should all be in stores by July.(Foot Locker via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
WNBA to honor Brittney Griner with league-wide floor decals
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Ukrainians: Russians storming Mariupol steel plant
An Atlanta couple says when thieves robbed them in Oakland, California, they took about $40,000...
Couple robbed of $40,000 at gunpoint while visiting California
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
Deputies: 4-year-old shot by 9-year-old accidentally
An outing you can really feel good about- Boats and Hopes is a boat charter that donates to a...
“Boats and Hopes”: The new business giving back to local non-profits