Advertisement

California’s population fell again in 2021

California Flag
California Flag(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Officials have announced that California’s population shrank in 2021 for the second year in a row.

The drops mark the first time ever that the population of the nation’s most populous state has declined. That’s according to a new estimate from the California Department of Finance.

State officials say California lost 117,552 people in 2021, giving it a population of just over 39 million residents.

California is still far ahead of Texas, which is No. 2 for population in the U.S.

California officials blame the loss on a declining birth rate and more deaths because of the pandemic. Also, fewer people are moving from other states to California.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band.
Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band
Diana Wong was reported missing in Sparks, Nev. on Apr. 11, 2022.
Body found in Pyramid Lake identified as missing woman
Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

Latest News

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner is shown during the first half of Game 2 of basketball's...
WNBA to honor Brittney Griner with league-wide floor decals
More than 100 people — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left...
Ukrainians: Russians storming Mariupol steel plant
An Atlanta couple says when thieves robbed them in Oakland, California, they took about $40,000...
Couple robbed of $40,000 at gunpoint while visiting California
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
Deputies: 4-year-old shot by 9-year-old accidentally
An outing you can really feel good about- Boats and Hopes is a boat charter that donates to a...
“Boats and Hopes”: The new business giving back to local non-profits