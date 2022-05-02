Artists to turn Tahoe trash into a sculpture

TAHOE CITY, Calif. (KOLO) - Trash collected from Lake Tahoe will find a new home in the form of a sculpture to help bring awareness to the environment and keeping the lake blue.

The Tahoe Fund with support from Tahoe Blue Vodka, has commissioned artists to create a sculpture called “Surfaced” using some of the recovered items from the year-long scuba clean-up of Lake Tahoe by Clean Up The Lake.

The community is asked to weigh in on the endangered animal form the sculpture will take. The choices are: A Sierra Nevada Red Fox, Lahontan Cutthroat Trout or Bald Eagle holding a Lahontan Cutthroat Trout.

The sculpture will be made by artists Joel Dean Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova. One of their best known sculptures is “Ethyl,” an 82-foot life-size whale made from 5,000 pounds of hand recycled trash that was commissioned by the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Hub Strategy & Communication, the Tahoe Fund said in a press release.

“Ethyl” by Building 180 (Building 180)

Once complete, the sculpture will be installed at the Tahoe South Events Center.

“Clean Up The Lake’s incredible effort to surface trash around all 72-miles of Lake Tahoe is nearing completion and the team has already removed over 21,000 pounds of trash,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “By creating a permanent art sculpture at this wonderful location with some of what was recovered from the lake, our hope is that it will inspire greater environmental stewardship and remind those who love Lake Tahoe that it’s up to all of us to take care of it.”

“Our team has been hard at work beneath the surface of Lake Tahoe for the past year,” said Colin West, founder of nonprofit Clean Up The Lake. “We are thankful to have such a wonderful location to see our work turn into a beautiful piece of art that will further our efforts to improve the environment.”

The underwater clean up initiative is expected to be completed on May 10, 2022.

Votes on the sculpture design can be cast online until May 20.

