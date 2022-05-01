Advertisement

Sparks man killed in northwest Reno motorcycle crash

(KOSA)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 26-year-old Sparks man died early Sunday in a motorcycle crash in old northwest Reno.

The Reno Police Department said the motorcyclist was going north on Keystone Avenue near Wesley Drive when he left the road and hit a wooden pole. He was declared dead on scene.

Speed and impairment were factors in the crash, police said.

His name was not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The road was closed during the investigation and reopened about 8 a.m.

