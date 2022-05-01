Minor injuries for bicyclist in crash near Peppermill

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A bicyclist suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon after a collision with a vehicle near the intersection of South Virginia and Linden streets, the Reno Police Department said.

The bicyclist was at fault, police said. He was riding the wrong way and was cited, police said.

It happened about 2 p.m. and the bicyclist was taken for medical treatment.

