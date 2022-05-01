Advertisement

Minor injuries for bicyclist in crash near Peppermill

The scene of a bicycle accident on May 1, 2022, on South Virginia street near Linden Street.
The scene of a bicycle accident on May 1, 2022, on South Virginia street near Linden Street.(Ben Deach/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A bicyclist suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon after a collision with a vehicle near the intersection of South Virginia and Linden streets, the Reno Police Department said.

The bicyclist was at fault, police said. He was riding the wrong way and was cited, police said.

It happened about 2 p.m. and the bicyclist was taken for medical treatment.

