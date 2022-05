RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A father is in the hospital after being stabbed by his son on Saturday evening.

It happened in the 8 pm hour at a trailer park on Kietzke lane.

RPD says the father was transported to the hospital with non life threatening injures.

The son, who is an adult, was taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

