Local non-profit burglarized overnight leaving nearly $1,000 in damage

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A non-profit in Carson City was burglarized overnight, leaving the organization to figure out how to replace what was stolen.

Friends In Service Helping, also known as FISH, is based in Carson City. The non-profit has been serving Carson City and other rural communities in Nevada since 1979, providing Food, Instruction, Shelter, and Health care to those in need. FISH does not rely on the government for funding. 98% of their multi-million dollar budget is funded through the local community via donations and grants.

That is why Friday night’s burglary is upsetting for FISH’s executive director, Jim Peckham.

“If someone just asked for it, we’re a nonprofit, we’re here to help them, and if they just asked for it, we’d give them what they need...and when we’re trying to do something special, to be able to take things to another level, part of our fundraising, so that we can feed people and we can provide housing and education,” said Peckham.

Peckham is referring to FISH’s upcoming fundraising event, the “Celebrity Waiter Fundraiser” where local celebrities will wait on event attendees. FISH staff have been preparing for the event, and local businesses have donated raffle items to help the organization fundraise.

The burglars entered the FISH offices through a window and rummaged through office desk drawers, before finding an office where raffle items are being stored before the event on May 21, 2022.

When the intruder(s) attempted to bur the warehouse full of clothes, non-perishable foods, etc. they tripped a motion security alarm and broke down the warehouse door before running away.

The total damage is valued between $800-$1000, money that was intended to go to the FISH revitalization project.

The project aims to provide housing for people in need, along with support and resources for underserved communities.

“We’re not going to let this keep us down, we’re going to move forward and do the best we can and continue to provide for our community,” said Peckham.

Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglary.

