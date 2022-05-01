Doubs, Turner drafted; Strong signs UDFA deal with Eagles

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - The Nevada football team ended the three-day 2022 NFL Draft with two members of the 2021 Nevada Wolf Pack selected in Las Vegas, Nev. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round (132 overall) and tight end Cole Turner was picked in the fifth round (149 overall) by the Washington Commanders.

Doubs was named 2021 First-Team All-Mountain West after finishing fourth in the conference in receiving yards (1,109) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (11). Doubs recorded the second-most receiving yards per game in the Mountain West (100.8). He was tied for second with 7.3 receptions per game. Doubs also earned All-Mountain West First Team as a punt returner after leading the conference with 14.2 yards per punt return and a long of 47 yards for 170 total return yards.The 2021 campaign marked the second straight year that Doubs has earned All-Mountain West First Team honors as a receiver after securing the selection following the 2020 season. The Los Angeles, California, product earned the 2020 First-Team honor after leading the conference in receiving yards (1,002) and sharing the lead in touchdown catches (9) with teammate and 2021 Second-Team honoree TE Cole Turner. He finished his career with 3,322 yards which is fourth all-time in program history and eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the second straight year (1,109).

Tight end Cole Turner earned All-Mountain West Second Team honors. Turner led all tight ends within the conference with 10 touchdown catches. The touchdown reception mark was second among all pass-catchers in the Mountain West.The senior from Clackamas, Ore., finished the regular season third in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in TE scoring with 5.2 points per game. Turner finished fourth amongst tight ends in the FBS in receptions (62), seventh in FBS among tight ends in receiving yards (677) and played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl alongside teammate Romeo Doubs.

The last time Nevada had two players selected in the same draft was 2013 with Duke Williams and Khalid Wooten being selected by the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

The most players selected in the NFL Draft for Nevada was four in 2012 with James-Michael Johnson (Cleveland Browns), Brandon Marshall (Jacksonville Jaguars), Isaiah Frey (Chicago Bears), and Rishard Matthews (Miami Dolphins) being selected in the same draft.

Nevada Draft Selections

Green Bay Packers: WR Romeo Doubs (4th Round, 132 overall)

Washington Commanders: TE Cole Turner (5th Round, 149 overall)

