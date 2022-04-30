South Lake Tahoe man dies in crash after hitting utility pole

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -A South Lake Tahoe man died Friday afternoon after crashing into a utility pole, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Joseph B Hansen, 75, was not responsive when first responders arrived at Black Bart Avenue just north of Ormsby Drive, the CHP said. Hansen was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead there.

Hansen was driving north on Black Bart Road at about 1:20 p.m. Friday when for an unknown reason his 2006 Ford F-150 went off the east side of the road and hit a power pole.

