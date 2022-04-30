Advertisement

Reno police give 63 tickets in pedestrian safety operation

Pedestrian Safety graphic
Pedestrian Safety graphic
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 29, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Friday issued 63 tickets and gave six warnings as part of a pedestrian safety operation.

Police targeted both drivers and pedestrians in areas with the most pedestrian-related crashes.

Eight officers conducted the operation. The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the money for the enforcement.

