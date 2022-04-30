Reno police give 63 tickets in pedestrian safety operation
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Friday issued 63 tickets and gave six warnings as part of a pedestrian safety operation.
Police targeted both drivers and pedestrians in areas with the most pedestrian-related crashes.
Eight officers conducted the operation. The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the money for the enforcement.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.