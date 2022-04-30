Reno police give 63 tickets in pedestrian safety operation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department on Friday issued 63 tickets and gave six warnings as part of a pedestrian safety operation.

Police targeted both drivers and pedestrians in areas with the most pedestrian-related crashes.

Eight officers conducted the operation. The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the money for the enforcement.

Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians. A good rule of thumb for all is to, “Look Up, Look Out.”

