Advertisement

Reno Fire Department’s Water Entry Team trains for water rescues as weather warms up

Reno Fire Department’s Water Entry Team trains for water rescues as weather warms up
Reno Fire Department’s Water Entry Team trains for water rescues as weather warms up(KOLO)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, members of the Reno Fire Department were out at Crystal Peak Park in Verdi for some water rescue training.

As more people might feel more inclined to head out to the river, it’s important for RFD to get out on the water and re-familiarize themselves with the water stream. Reno Fire holds these types of trainings every couple of months, but getting out during the springtime is critical, not only because of the weather warming up but also to look out and remove any downed logs or other objects that could be dangerous obstructions along the river.

It’s about preparedness, to ensure Reno Fire’s Water Entry Team (WET) can provide the community with the most effective rescues, when and if, an emergency situation occurs.

“We’re figuring out how our boats interact with the river and how we can use water features to help us during a rescue, and we are doing river familiarity...knowing what bridges are where and how we can describe our location from the river to someone who may need to come in and help us,” said Anna Mestre, firefighter and member of WET with Reno Fire Department.

Firefighters also recommend that people pay attention to the water temperatures, because even if the water may not feel that cold to you.. hypothermia can overcome you quickly and unexpectedly, so stay vigilant while enjoying the Truckee or any other river you may visit as we head into summer.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores-Montelongo
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Downtown Reno motorcycle crash causes critical injuries

Latest News

Edgar Samaniego
Man sentenced for shooting Las Vegas officer amid 2020 protest
Global Youth Service Day is the largest youth service and civic action event in the world and...
Global Youth Service Day
Pedestrian Safety graphic
Reno police give 63 tickets in pedestrian safety operation
CVS pharmacies will have time-delay safes.
CVS stores in Nevada get time delay safes to deter robberies