Reno Fire Department’s Water Entry Team trains for water rescues as weather warms up

VERDI, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, members of the Reno Fire Department were out at Crystal Peak Park in Verdi for some water rescue training.

As more people might feel more inclined to head out to the river, it’s important for RFD to get out on the water and re-familiarize themselves with the water stream. Reno Fire holds these types of trainings every couple of months, but getting out during the springtime is critical, not only because of the weather warming up but also to look out and remove any downed logs or other objects that could be dangerous obstructions along the river.

It’s about preparedness, to ensure Reno Fire’s Water Entry Team (WET) can provide the community with the most effective rescues, when and if, an emergency situation occurs.

“We’re figuring out how our boats interact with the river and how we can use water features to help us during a rescue, and we are doing river familiarity...knowing what bridges are where and how we can describe our location from the river to someone who may need to come in and help us,” said Anna Mestre, firefighter and member of WET with Reno Fire Department.

Firefighters also recommend that people pay attention to the water temperatures, because even if the water may not feel that cold to you.. hypothermia can overcome you quickly and unexpectedly, so stay vigilant while enjoying the Truckee or any other river you may visit as we head into summer.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.