Reno City Council moves forward with water purification facility

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno and the Truckee Meadows Water Authority (TMWA) are working together to build a full-scale Advanced Purified Water Facility in the North Valleys.

“This is just like progress and so awesome that we will be able to provide and help through this program, the resource, water,” said councilmember Bonnie Weber.

The project has been in the works since the early 2000s and is part of The American Flat Project with Reno, Sparks, TMWA, and several other entities in Washoe Valley partnering to increase the amount of groundwater for community use.

The city’s utility services director, Trina Magoon says treated wastewater is currently being disposed of to either swan lake or used by reuse customers such as parks and golf courses for irrigation.

This new disposal method will ensure treated wastewater is instead cleaned up to drinking water standards and used to replenish our aquifers without releasing it into Swan Lake and letting it evaporate.

“Wastewater is currently being disposed of in Swan Lake and there’s not enough room to hold all the water needed for new development,” said Magoon. “With this project, we’ll be able to reclaim the wastewater, clean it up to drinking water standards, and inject it into the new aquifer, creating a renewable resource.”

Aquifer storage and recovery is a water resources management technique for actively storing water underground during wet periods for recovery when needed

Before the purified water arrives in the homes of North Reno residents, it will be stored underground, in the new aquifer. The current water quality is approved to be used for irrigation purposes at the American Flat Farm. Once the water quality is approved by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, it will be added to the Truckee Meadows Water Authority’s drinkable water supply.

“There are studies that have shown that we’re not gonna have as much snowpack by the year 2050 so we need to find places where we can store water, where we’re not going to lose that water,” said Magoon.

Additionally, she says the $118 million project will not increase sewer usage rates.

“This project is being funded by connection fees and connection fees are paid by developers,” said Magoon.

Another potential benefit this facility will offer is reducing reliance on the Truckee River.

“We go through time periods of drought and wetter years and so it’s really a balancing of this water resources in our region, and what this allows us to do...store water that we are using anyway in our system and instead of letting it evaporate, we’re going to save it and store it underground,” said Magoon.

The changes are needed and are expected to have a long-term benefit for the growing community.

Construction is projected to start in Spring of 2023.

