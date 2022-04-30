Two displaced in Stead fire; North Valleys power out

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -4:25 P.M. UPDATE: Two people were displaced by a house fire Saturday afternoon in Stead.

Power in the North Valleys was out for about 90 minutes after the Reno Fire Department requested NV Energy to turn off power so they could isolate a detached, live power line. More than 3,000 customers were affected.

The fire department is trying to determine if the power line caused the fire or if the power line was burned up by the fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The fire started outside the home on Mount Baldy Street at 1:45 p.m.

The fire department had seven pieces of fire equipment respond.

3:30 P.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored to almost all customers.

ORIGINAL STORY: About 3,253 NV Energy customers are without power in the North Valleys area Saturday afternoon, the utility reports.

Power is expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m.

NV Energy lists the cause of the outage as unknown.

The outage was reported at 1:57 p.m., about 12 minutes after the Reno Fire Department responded to a house fire on Mount Baldy Street in Stead. There were reports on the scanner of a downed power line at that fire. A fire department representative could not be reached for comment.

