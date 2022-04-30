Pack rally falls short in Tucson

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada scored twice in the top of the ninth, and had the tying run in scoring position, but the comeback attempt fell short in a 7-6 loss at Arizona Friday.

Trailing 7-4 going into its final at-bat, Nevada (21-19) put two on with one out as pinch-hitter Josh Catacutan walked, followed by Pat Caulfield being hit by a pitch. Jacob Stinson’s sacrifice fly plated Catacutan after a passed ball, then Josh Zamora knocked in Caulfield with a single to left. Zamora advanced to second on a fielding error in left, but was stranded there as Arizona reliever Trevor Long closed his fifth win by getting Matt Clayton to ground to short.

Arizona (31-13) broke a 4-4 tie in its half of the eighth, loading the bases against Pack relievers Russell Hicks and Nathan Maas. With Josh Jackson inheriting three baserunners and none out, Grant Caulfield drove in Cameron LaLiberte and Mac Bingham with a single through the left side, followed by a Daniel Susac sacrifice fly plating Tyler Casagrande with the eventual winning run.

Maas would be charged with the loss, falling to 0-2 after walking one and hitting one and allowing two runs without recording an out. Peyton Stumbo went 6.1 innings for the Pack, allowing four runs (three earned) and striking out four, and leaving with the game knotted at 4-4. At the plate, Dario Gomez and Tyler Bosetti had two hits apiece, with each player’s lone RBI coming in a three-run second. Arizona, however, would answer Nevada’s three runs with three of its own in the bottom half of the second, highlighted by Bingham’s two-run shot.

Game three of the four-game series is set for a 1 p.m. first pitch Saturday in Tucson.

