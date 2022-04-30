Advertisement

Pack begins Mountain West Championship against San Diego State

Head Coach Sylvian Marloux looks on as Nevada practices from the McArthur Tennis Center. The...
Head Coach Sylvian Marloux looks on as Nevada practices from the McArthur Tennis Center. The Wolf Pack is the top seed at this weekend's MW Championships.(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:59 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada Men’s Tennis, the Mountain West regular-season champion and top seed at the 2022 Mountain West Championship, opens the draw in Saturday’s semifinal against No. 4 San Diego State at 1 p.m. PT.

The Aztecs slotted into the semifinal against the Wolf Pack (17-7) following Friday evening’s 4-2 quarterfinal victory over host Air Force.

Saturday’s semifinal will be a rematch of Nevada’s hard-fought 4-2 victory over San Diego State in this past Saturday’s (April 23) regular-season finale at McArthur Tennis Center. That victory clinched for the Wolf Pack the Mountain West regular-season title, its first since joining the conference, and first conference title of any kind since 1982.

The Pack is two victories away from securing the first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. Earlier Friday, the Pack had four players named to the All-Mountain West Teams, with Matheo Coupu and Juan Batalla being honored for singles play, and the tandem of Satchel Benn and Loris Zisswiller being named to the doubles list.

The top four seeds make up the semifinal matchups at The Academy. No. 2 Utah State faces No. 3 New Mexico in Saturday’s first semifinal, at 10 a.m. MT.

