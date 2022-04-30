Advertisement

Man sentenced for shooting Las Vegas officer amid 2020 protest

Edgar Samaniego
Edgar Samaniego(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:51 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A 21-year-old man who shot and paralyzed a Las Vegas police officer during a racial justice protest on the Las Vegas Strip in June 2020 was sentenced Friday to 20 to 50 years in state prison.

The officer, Shay Mikalonis, and his family and police officials were in the courtroom while Edgar Samaniego read a statement saying he doesn’t remember the shooting due to his use of drugs and alcohol.

Samaniego pleaded guilty in November 2021 to firing a handgun from a motel parking lot toward a demonstration that was one of hundreds around the U.S. calling for racial justice following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Investigators determined that Samaniego hadn’t been participating in protests.

