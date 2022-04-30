Lei Day Celebration at the Nevada State Museum

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Museum is celebrating Lei Day on Saturday, April 30, 2022. The family-friendly event is free. Lei Day will include traditional Hawaiian music and a hula performance. There will also be hands-on activities for kids and a temporary exhibit that will illustrate the various types of materials used to make a lei.

“We are delighted to once again host this unique event,” says Myron Freedman, Nevada Division of Museums and History Administrator. “We invite everyone to experience the aloha of a Lei Day celebration. It is a beautiful feast for your senses and will fill your heart and mind with joy.”

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Nevada State Museum is located at 600 N. Carson Street in Carson City.

