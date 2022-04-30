Advertisement

Las Vegas water intake now visible at drought-stricken Lake Mead

This photo taken Monday, April 25, 2022, by the Southern Nevada Water Authority shows the top...
This photo taken Monday, April 25, 2022, by the Southern Nevada Water Authority shows the top of Lake Mead drinking water Intake No. 1 above the surface level of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam. The intake is the uppermost of three in the deep, drought-stricken lake that provides Las Vegas with 90% of its drinking water supply. (Southern Nevada Water Authority via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The water supply for Las Vegas has marked a milestone, with a water intake breaking the surface of drought-depleted Lake Mead and the activation of a new pumping facility to draw water from deeper in the crucial Colorado River reservoir.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority released photos this week of the uppermost intake visible at the lake behind Hoover Dam.

The agency says a deeper intake completed in 2020 that’s called the third straw continues to let Las Vegas pump water from its primary supply while the lake level continues to decline.

The moves come as several states relying on the Colorado River take new steps to conserve water amid ongoing drought and climate change.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Jose Flores-Montelongo
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Downtown Reno motorcycle crash causes critical injuries

Latest News

Thacker Pass image from the Environmental Impact Statement.
Biden order to boost mining may have a quick payoff
Water purification facility coming to Stead
Reno City Council moves forward with water purification facility
Dog Go Bag for emergency evacuation..
Free pet ‘Go Bags’ in Lake Tahoe area
CVS safety
CVS Pharmacy Gets Time Release Safe to Deter Robberies