It’s Arson Awareness Week and ‘season;’ Keeping your home safe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Arson. It’s a crime with many motives. One that destroys evidence and requires specialized training and tools to investigate. It’s on the rise and today those who investigate it are sharing their knowledge to help you keep you and your home safe.

The subject is timely, not just because the coming week is National Arson Awareness Week, but also because we’re on the verge of what might be called arson season.

“Usually in the winter we have accidental fires, says Reno Fire Marshal Tray Palmer. “There’s a transition once we get to spring and go into summer where most of our fires typically end up being arson.” Most of them.

The crime is at the heart of some of our most tragic history.

In 2006, a woman set fire to a mattress in a hallway of the Mizpah Hotel on Lake Street. Twelve died in Reno’s deadliest fire.

Last year someone splashed gasoline in the entryway to an apartment house in central Reno.. Residents fled the burning building. Two didn’t make it. A passerby saw a man running from the building and followed. Police joined the pursuit arresting Brian James Bandy. Charged with murder, his case is still moving through the courts.

The target can be the most personal imaginable. In December Valerie Barrera was splashed with a flammable liquid and set on fire. Her former boyfriend is facing attempted murder charges. The search for a woman accomplice is ongoing. Valerie Barrera survived but faces a future redefined by her injuries.

The targets can be businesses, the crime an act of vandalism as happened at a Midtown beauty salon recently, The arsonist is thought to be the man who may have later returned to steal the security camera.

And, of course, the target may be a home, the victim unknown to the arsonist.

“Most serial arsonists especially they have that excitement, that vanity motivation inside of them, " says Palmer. They don’t necessarily care who lives in a house.”

Palmer says protecting your home and family is straightforward and logical: motion. activated lighting, keeping flammable foliage, trash and other materials away from your home, doors and windows locked. All to keep the arsonist looking elsewhere.

