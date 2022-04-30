Hot Bats Propel Aces Past Chihuahuas in 6-4 Win

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - A team-high 14 hits fueled the Reno Aces (12-10) in a 6-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (11-11) Friday night at Southwest University Park.

The Aces unloaded a five-run barrage from innings two through four against the Chihuahuas highlighted by a trio of RBI singles from Camden Duzenack, Juan Graterol and Buddy Kennedy for a 5-0 lead.

Mack Lemieux (1-0) earned his first win of the season with 1.2 shutout innings of one-hit ball in relief.

Graterol and Yonny Hernandez each recorded their first three-hit performances of the season Friday against El Paso. Graterol tallied three hits including an RBI double with a run scored while Hernandez registered three base knocks from the leadoff spot including an RBI single in the eighth inning.

Miguel Aguilar (S,1) earned his first save of the season and fanned two batters in the final frame.

Entering Friday’s contest with a four-game hit streak, Kennedy extended his hit streak to five games with a 2-for-5 effort that included an RBI single in the third inning.

Aces Notables:

Juan Graterol: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R.

Yonny Hernandez: 3-for-5, RBI, R, and extended his hit streak to four games.

Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-5, RBI, R, and extended his hitting streak to five games.

Mack Lemieux: 1.2 IP, 0 ER, 1 H.

Following a week in El Paso, the Reno Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, May 3, for a six-game series against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

