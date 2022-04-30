WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Global Youth Service day begins Friday, April 29 and continues through Sunday, May 1, 2022.

It’s the largest youth service and civic action event in the world. The event invites all youth between 5 and 25-years-old to get involved.

A national nonprofit called Youth Service America is promoting this event. It’s inviting you to find an activity you like, identify a good cause to help, and then get involved. For example, if you like basketball you could organize a game, charge a can of food to attend, and then give the food to a local food bank.

You can also find a service opportunity in your community by going to JustServe.org.

