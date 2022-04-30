Advertisement

Free pet ‘Go Bags’ in Lake Tahoe area

By Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:45 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUCKEE, Calif (KOLO) -The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe on Friday offered “Go Bags” for pets in case a family needs to evacuate in an emergency.

It is making plans to offer more in May.

Thanks to a grant from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, the HSTT will be handing out several hundred pet go bags.

“We want our community members to be as prepared as possible for evacuating with their pets,” says HSTT Community Engagement Director Erin Ellis. “These bags will provide peace of mind to area pet owners knowing they have everything they’ll need to care for their pets at their fingertips.”

Dog Go Bags include:

• Food bags (to fill with your own food)

• Leash

• ID Tag

• Collar

• Water

• Blanket

• Toy

• Poop bags

• First aid kit

• Notepad and pen

• LED light

Cat “Go Bags” include:

• Food bag (to fill with your own food)

• Litter bag (to fill with your own litter)

• ID tag

• Collar

• Water

• Blanket

• Litterbox

• Litter scoop

• First Aid kit

• Notepad and pen

• Toy

• Treat

More information:

https://hstt.org/

10961 Stevens Lane

Truckee, CA 96161

530-587-5948

3438 Lake Tahoe Boulevard

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

530-542-2857

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores-Montelongo
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Downtown Reno motorcycle crash causes critical injuries

Latest News

Water purification facility coming to Stead
Reno City Council moves forward with water purification facility
Global Youth Service Day is the largest youth service and civic action event in the world and...
Global Youth Service Day
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Carolina Kitchen & Barbeque company will be celebrating an anniversary in May.
KOLO ATE: Carolina Kitchen & Barbeque Co.