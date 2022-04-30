Free pet ‘Go Bags’ in Lake Tahoe area

TRUCKEE, Calif (KOLO) -The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe on Friday offered “Go Bags” for pets in case a family needs to evacuate in an emergency.

It is making plans to offer more in May.

Thanks to a grant from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, the HSTT will be handing out several hundred pet go bags.

“We want our community members to be as prepared as possible for evacuating with their pets,” says HSTT Community Engagement Director Erin Ellis. “These bags will provide peace of mind to area pet owners knowing they have everything they’ll need to care for their pets at their fingertips.”

Dog Go Bags include:

• Food bags (to fill with your own food)

• Leash

• ID Tag

• Collar

• Water

• Blanket

• Toy

• Poop bags

• First aid kit

• Notepad and pen

• LED light

Cat “Go Bags” include:

• Food bag (to fill with your own food)

• Litter bag (to fill with your own litter)

• ID tag

• Collar

• Water

• Blanket

• Litterbox

• Litter scoop

• First Aid kit

• Notepad and pen

• Toy

• Treat

More information:

https://hstt.org/

10961 Stevens Lane

Truckee, CA 96161

530-587-5948

3438 Lake Tahoe Boulevard

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

530-542-2857

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.