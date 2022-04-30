CVS stores in Nevada get time delay safes to deter robberies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -To combat pharmacy robberies, CVS on Friday announced that all 97 of its Nevada locations have time-delay safes. That includes locations in Target stores.

The goal is to make it take too long to rob a store of medications including opioid medications like oxycodone and hydrocodone.

“The safes are anticipated to help deter pharmacy robberies by electronically delaying the time it takes for pharmacy employees to be able to open them, helping the safety and well-being of CVS Pharmacy customers and employees,” CVS said in a statement.

“The new security measures being implemented by CVS Health will help protect Nevadans,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement. “These new safes will help reduce retail crime, protect employees and keep opioid medications off the street. In a state that has been hit hard by the opioid crisis like Nevada, these measures are invaluable.”

The company’s rollout of time delay safes supports the Nevada Organized Retail Crime Association’s efforts in partnership with local and state law enforcement and the retail community to fight against escalating organized retail crime.

