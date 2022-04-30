Advertisement

CVS stores in Nevada get time delay safes to deter robberies

CVS pharmacies will have time-delay safes.
CVS pharmacies will have time-delay safes.(CVS)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:04 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -To combat pharmacy robberies, CVS on Friday announced that all 97 of its Nevada locations have time-delay safes. That includes locations in Target stores.

The goal is to make it take too long to rob a store of medications including opioid medications like oxycodone and hydrocodone.

“The safes are anticipated to help deter pharmacy robberies by electronically delaying the time it takes for pharmacy employees to be able to open them, helping the safety and well-being of CVS Pharmacy customers and employees,” CVS said in a statement.

“The new security measures being implemented by CVS Health will help protect Nevadans,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement. “These new safes will help reduce retail crime, protect employees and keep opioid medications off the street. In a state that has been hit hard by the opioid crisis like Nevada, these measures are invaluable.”

The company’s rollout of time delay safes supports the Nevada Organized Retail Crime Association’s efforts in partnership with local and state law enforcement and the retail community to fight against escalating organized retail crime.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores-Montelongo
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Downtown Reno motorcycle crash causes critical injuries

Latest News

Edgar Samaniego
Man sentenced for shooting Las Vegas officer amid 2020 protest
Global Youth Service Day is the largest youth service and civic action event in the world and...
Global Youth Service Day
Pedestrian Safety graphic
Reno police give 63 tickets in pedestrian safety operation
Arson Fire
It’s Arson Awareness Week and ‘season;’ Keeping your home safe