Authorities trying to identify body found in Pyramid Lake

Flashing lights graphic
Flashing lights graphic(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NIXON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the body of a person found dead Saturday morning on the west side of Pyramid Lake.

A person saw the body shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday and notified authorities. The Pyramid Lake Tribal Police responded to near Washout Beach and confirmed there was a person in the water.

The sheriff’s office is conducting a joint investigation with tribal police. The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s office is determining the manner and cause of death.

