Woman charged with arson in vehicle fire investigation

Ruby Jo Mitchellelee Cordova
Ruby Jo Mitchellelee Cordova(Nevada State Police Fire Marshal Division)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:07 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEST WENDOVER, Nev. (KOLO) - A woman is facing arson charges in connection with a vehicle fire in West Wendover.

It happened April 26, 2022 around 6:30 a.m. in the Wendover Nugget Hotel parking garage. An investigator with the State Fire Marshal determined the fire was intentionally set.

Through an investigation, Ruby Jo Mitchellelee Cordova was identified as the suspect and was booked into the Elko County jail. She is charged with 2nd and 3rd Degree Arson, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Investigators are still looking into a possible motive.

The Nevada State Fire Marshal encourages the public to call the Arson Hotline with any information or tips regarding suspected arson: 844-NV ARSON (682-7766).

