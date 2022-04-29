Strong out to show he’s a legit NFL quarterback

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After putting together an all-time career in Silver and Blue, Carson Strong is set to be the latest Wolf Pack quarterback to reach the National Football League.

He’s still awaiting his fate as the NFL Draft continues with rounds two and three on Friday.

“It doesn’t matter where you get drafted or when you get drafted,” said Strong. “It matters what you do when you get there.”

During his final season in Reno, Strong was getting buzz as a potential first round selection. He says once teams got a good look at his surgically-repaired right knee, they told him his talent couldn’t outweigh the worries around his sustainability.

“My agent said right now I’m the type of guy that breaks rooms apart,” said Strong. “Some guys are going to say I’m too high of a risk and some will say I’m worth taking a chance on.”

“We’re gonna see what happens. I’m just lucky to be in the position I am.”

Luck certainly had something to do with it. After a knee injury in high school kept him from playing his senior season, Nevada was the only program to give Strong a chance to play at the division one level.

“It was kind of the right place at the right time for me. Perfect offense, perfect coaches,” said Strong. “I definitely was fortunate to play at Nevada.”

Strong - the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Year each of the last two seasons - says now a NFL team will soon find the same fortune with him.

“I earned everything. I don’t expect anything to be given. Whatever team drafts me, I’m going to go out there and earn it,” said Strong. “I know I’m a good player, I know I can go out there and lead a franchise and be a great quarterback in the NFL.”

The NFL Draft continues Friday on KOLO-8 with rounds two and three starting at 4 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place Saturday, with coverage on KOLO-8 beginning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.