Sparks man sent to prison for soliciting teen for sex using Facebook

Joshua Andrew Hulet
Joshua Andrew Hulet(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:42 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks man was sentenced to four years in prison for soliciting a child for prostitution and attempted abuse or neglect of a child involving sexual exploitation, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

The regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit did an undercover sting where a detective posed as a 17-year-old girl. Joshua Andrew Hulet arranged for a meeting and agreed to pay for sex, the district attorney’s office said. HEAT arrested Hulet on July 22, 2021.

An investigation showed Hulet was soliciting other females on Facebook, including two girls ages 15 and 17.

“Ultimately, Hulet was arrested before he could victimize a real child,” the district attorney’s office said.

At Hulet’s sentencing, Deputy District Attorney Darcy Cameron said Hulet recruiting and soliciting juveniles to engage in prostitution put the children of this community at incredible risk and warranted being sent to prison.

