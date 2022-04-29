Smoke visible from prescribed burn in South Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smoke is visible in South Reno due to a prescribed burn in the White Creeks area.

You are asked not to call 911 to report the smoke.

According to Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, the prescribed burn is covering about 70 acres.

⚠️Expect to see smoke from South Reno as @HumboldtToiyabe assisted by #TMFR crews work on a prescribed burn of 70 acres in the Whites Creek area. Please do not call 9-1-1. — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) April 29, 2022

