Smoke visible from prescribed burn in South Reno

Smoke visible from a prescribed burn in South Reno.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:44 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Smoke is visible in South Reno due to a prescribed burn in the White Creeks area.

You are asked not to call 911 to report the smoke.

According to Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, the prescribed burn is covering about 70 acres.

