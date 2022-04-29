Advertisement

Search for missing 19-year-old in eastern Nevada

Aiden Clune
Aiden Clune(Elko County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:10 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities are searching for a missing Sonoma County, Calif., 19-year-old in eastern Nevada.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office said Aiden Clune bought gas the evening of April 27 in West Wendover and then they believe he drove to Wells. The morning of April 28 his unoccupied 2007 Nissan Frontier was found near Currie, about 60 miles south of Wells on U.S. 93.

The Nissan has a damaged back bumper and duct tape on the driver’s side mirror.

The sheriff’s office described Clune as white with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 775-748-1684.

