Reno’s Senior Artists Exhibit & Show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a chance for our local seniors to show off their creative side to a wide audience. The City of Reno’s first Senior Artists Exhibit and Show opened up this week at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center.

Earlier this month, the City had put out a call to the public-- asking for submissions. Fifty-four seniors contributed their work-- everything from paintings to sculptures to photographs. Paco Lachoy, Chair of the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee, says it’s important to have events like this that recognize seniors for their abilities.

”As you wander around, you’ll see some amazing artwork. We have seniors from age 60 to 97 that participated in the show,” he says. “I think we have some of the most creative seniors. This has an Artown and a Black Rock Desert, Burning Man kind of vibe and we’re creative.”

The art is being displayed in the East Wing Gallery of the McKinley Arts & Culture Center, located at 925 Riverside Drive in Reno. The exhibit will run through June 3, 2022, to celebrate seniors during Older Americans Month. It can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Due to the space available for the exhibit, each artist who submitted has one piece displayed in the East Wing Gallery. The remaining works of art will be on display in the McKinley Arts & Culture Auditorium at the following dates and times:

Monday, May 9: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (artist reception will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 11: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.