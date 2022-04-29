Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: A local non-profit is offering help to parents following a South Reno preschool’s sudden closure.

Kindercare tells KOLO 8 News Now that they made the decision to close temporarily following multiple resignations from teachers.

The center’s last day open was Friday, April 29, 2022.

Organizers of a local non-profit are offering help for families who are affected. The Children’s Cabinet at 1090 S. Rock Boulevard encourages parents to call them to get childcare referrals to licensed facilities in the area.

Their phone number is (775) 856-6200. You can also visit NevadaChildCare.org to find childcare options through their online referral database any time of day.

ORIGINAL STORY: Some families in Reno are scrambling to find daycare after a local preschool announced a temporary shutdown.

On Wednesday afternoon Sean Gonzalez received a call from Damonte Ranch KinderCare.

“Apparently, some of the staff had quit and his class wasn’t going to be open the next day,” said Gonzalez.

However, it wasn’t just the next day.

The preschool will close its doors indefinitely, leaving Gonzalez who is new to the city in limbo.

“Nothing has availability, anywhere throughout the entire city,” said Gonzalez.

The center’s director says the decision to close came after receiving multiple resignations from teachers. Something they also referenced in an email sent to parents Thursday.

More often than we’d like we had to close classrooms early, adjust our hours, or close classrooms entirely in order to maintain both KinderCare and licensing requirements.

“We knew that they were struggling with staff,” said a working mom who would like to remain anonymous. “We were not expecting them to close.”

She says her oldest child has been at the daycare for four years and like Gonzalez, all providers she called had long waitlists.

“Everything was out six to eight months, up to two years. Ummm and we both work full time,” said anonymous parent.

In the last eight years, the number of licensed child care providers in Washoe County has decreased by 33 percent.

KinderCare took over the center’s operations last fall.

“Other parents, I don’t know what they’re going to do besides rotate their children, between family members, other parents in the classroom, individual nannies... I don’t know, that’s really detrimental to the children that much movement,” said anonymous parent.

Luckily, she found a family member who can take care of the kids, while others like Gonzales are still looking.

The preschool’s last day will be April 29.

Closing a center is a last resort. At this time, we think it’s the best thing we can do for our families and children. Closing the center will give us time to hire and train new teachers. We are hopeful that a pause means we will be able to better serve our community.

Washoe County reminds parents to always use licensed child care centers.

Brand new child care providers may qualify for a one-time grant to reimburse start-up costs. Financial assistance is dependent upon eligibility and funding availability. Washoe County HSA Child Care Licensing staff members are available to guide you through the licensure process.

Please contact Washoe County HSA Child Care Licensing at 775-337-4470 to learn more about this opportunity.

