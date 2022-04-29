Nevada Storm prepares for their first home opener

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening tomorrow night, the local women’s semi-pro football team, Nevada Storm will be taking to the field. The 2021 Women’s Football Alliance Champions will be playing against the Minnesota Vixen (2-0).

It is week four in the season, and it is the first year for Storm to compete in the WFA Pro. The game will be held at the Foster Field at Reno High School at 6 p.m.

Nevada Storm is heading into this game after beating the Mile High Blaze (22-8).

Both teams are known to be competitive, and Nevada Storm hopes for the community to bring a lot of energy and support.

Carrie Mackey is President of Nevada Storm and a Defensive Tackle, she mentioned what it means for her to be a part of a group of strong women,

“Women’s football is growing. We’re proud to have brought back two national championships to Reno and to be a semi-pro women’s football team here in town. There’s still a lot of people that don’t know about us. The more people that can come out and support us it’s awesome, it’s a great feeling,” Mackey said.

Chris Garza is Head Coach of Nevada Storm. He said what the community can experience in tomorrow night’s game,

“If you come out tomorrow night you’re going to see a ball game, you got two really aggressive teams. We love competition, and it means nothing more to win another championship for us here in Reno,” Garza said.

Tickets can be purchased right at the gates at Reno High.

