Movie Minute: This is the week to catch up on new and old TV shows before the epic summer movie marathon kicks off in May

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Only one new movie is coming to theaters this weekend, Memory, starring Liam Neeson. And if you think you’ve seen him in this role before, you have. He’s once again an assassin-for-hire who finds that he’s become a target after he refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization.

One of the most talked about shows that started streaming on Hulu this week is Under the Banner of Heaven. Andrew Garfield plays a devout detective whose faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder seemingly connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into Latter-day Saints fundamentalism and their distrust in the government. The show is based on a true story that was written about in Jon Krakauer’s 2003 true-crime bestseller of the same name. Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter, were brutally murdered in a quiet Mormon town in the 1980s. According a Time Magazine article, the director, Dustin Lance Black “sticks close to the facts of the case, but he created Andrew Garfield’s character, Detective Jeb Pyre... specifically for the series.” The first two episodes are now streaming on Hulu. New episodes released every Thursday.

The Offer is now streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus. The cast includes Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Dan Fogler Juno Temple (known for Ted Lasso), Burn Gorman, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Patrick Gallo, Nora Arnezeder and Jake Cannavale. The mini series is based on the never-before-revealed experiences of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy and what it took to make the 1972 classic, The Godfather.

And if you haven’t watched a single episode of Grace and Frankie on Netflix, this is the weekend to binge the seven season comedy series. The show began in 2015 when real-life best friends and Hollywood legends, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, took on the title characters Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein. They became roommates when their respective husbands left their wives for each other after decades of a secret affair. The couldn’t-be-more-opposite pair of women with an already strained relationship try to cope with the circumstances together. And it’s been comedy gold for seven years. The final season is now streaming on Netflix.

