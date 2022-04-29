Advertisement

Moms on the Run takes off May 8

By Denise Wong
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run 2022 will return this Mother’s Day. The 5k Walk and 5k/10k Run has become a tradition for many in the community, with funds raised going to assist the needs of local women battling cancer. JP Pinocchio stopped by KOLO 8 to talk about the signature event -- and how participants, sponsors and donors have played a big role in its success for more than two decades.

