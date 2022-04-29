Local nurses travel to Washington D.C. to discuss RN needs with legislators

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A team of local nurses are gearing up to travel to Washington D.C. to meet with lawmakers to discuss important bills that aim to support better working conditions for nurses.

Some of the main topics of discussion will include:

1) Workplace violence and how to mitigate patient violence against nurses.

2) The nurse staffing shortage, exacerbated by the pandemic.

3) The need for more mental health resources for patients and staff, particularly suicide screenings.

“They need to hear our voices they need to hear the experiences we’ve had, I’ve been assaulted, I mean I don’t know that there’s a nurse that hasn’t been in some way shape or form, whether its verbal or physical, and so together we come and see that we’re not alone,” said Melane Marsh, RN, President of the Nevada Emergency Nursing Association.

Melane Marsh has been a nurse for over 25 years, and will represent Nevada nurses when she meets with legislators at our nation’s capitol. It is part of a collaborative effort with other E.R. nurses around the country in the ENA.

