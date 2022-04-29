Local drummer heading on world tour with popular metal band

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A drummer who grew up in Reno is preparing to hit the road with a popular metal band. Rivers of Nihil was formed in Reading, Pennsylvania in 2009. Reno local Jared Klein joined the band in 2017. The following year, they released Where Owls Know My Name which was regarded as one of the best metal albums of the year.

Jared began drumming thanks to his family. His Dad, Scott Klein, played drums on world tours with Engelbert Humperdinck and played on the Lawrence Welk Show. Jared also sings and was inspired to begin doing so by his Mom. When he was 11, his brother, Toby Swope, introduced him to metal.

Jared’s upcoming world tour begins on May 6 in Brooklyn, but it’s not his first.

“We’ve played Australia and New Zealand. We went to Europe. I think it’ll be out 8th time I believe coming up this year. We’ve done Canada.”

Though he’s now playing around the world and in front of bigger crowds, he hasn’t forgotten about playing in Reno.

“Growing up playing at Ryan’s Saloon and Jub Jub’s and the Knitting Factory and Fort Ryland and Ground Zero. Those are mostly gone, but I still think about playing there all the time because it was the most fun I had growing up”

Jared’s advice to young musicians is simple.

“Do your best. Keep playing. Don’t ever stop. Network as much as possible. Play shows. Have fun.”

This latest tour comes after the release of The Work, which has also received a lot of praise from the metal community.

You can find more information about Jared Klein here and Rivers of Nihil’s upcoming tour here.

