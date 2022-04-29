KOLO ATE: Carolina Kitchen & Barbeque Co.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Carolina Kitchen & Barbeque company will be celebrating an anniversary in May.

“We try to serve good food fast,” said owner Clay Cobb. “And we’ve just been going at it for 20 years.”

It’s come a long way from those early days, when it first opened back in May of 2002.

“I mean we started with like a little four-foot charcoal grill out back,” added Cobb. “Now we have five trailer-mount smokers and two mobile kitchens.”

Including a new food truck, called Reicher’s Atomic Chicken, which will make it’s debut next month at “Thursdays on the Blacktop” in the North Valleys.

“Fried chicken sandwiches, Nashville hot,” explained Cobb. “Another reach out in the community for Food Truck Friday and events and stuff like that.”

The business has become a beloved spot for lunch in an industrial area lacking good food options, serving up Southern BBQ, including their popular beef brisket.

“We use excellent beef brisket. Salt, pepper, garlic and smoke,” said Cobb.

That brisket is smoked for 18 hours, and used in a variety of side-dishes. So are the pork ribs, lathered with one of their homemade sauces and rubs.

“We use our trim from the ribs and we grind our own pork and make our own sausage,” said Cobb. “And now we’re making our own hotdogs.”

The variety has kept people coming back, even in the height of the pandemic.

“A lot of to-gos,” explained Cobb. “We had two people on the phone for eight hours. And a line of people just taking to-gos home; a lot of family packs.”

It helps that the restaurant gained notoriety from the Food Network, appearing on Diner’s, Drive-Ins and Dives back in November of 2019.

“I think we went through like 30 briskets that day,” added Cobb. “We had a huge increase in sales that day, like three to 400 percent. It was massive.”

You can try it for yourself at 950 Glendale Avenue in Sparks. And make sure you “like” and “share” posts from their Facebook page, for a chance to win giveaways during their anniversary month.

