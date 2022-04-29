Isabella McGinnis promotes inclusion and diversity during reign as Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen 2021

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in July 2021, then 16-year-old Isabella McGinnis was crowned Miss Nevada’s Outstanding Teen. She competed for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2021 in Orlando, Fl. later that same month.

She is a student at Faith Lutheran High School where she is dance major in the Fine Arts Conservatory. She is a third year “Got Faith” Varsity Dance team member. Isabella regularly volunteers for various nonprofits in her community and says giving back to her community is a true passion. Her platform is called, “Include Me,” a platform for promoting diversity and inclusion in schools.

She stopped by Morning Break to talk about her “Include Me” campaign and what life under the crown has been like for the last nine months.

The Miss Nevada Scholarship Foundation is the largest scholarship foundation for young women in the world. The competition is the preliminary to Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen. The next Miss Nevada Outstanding Teen 2022 pageant takes place at Bally’s Lake Tahoe June 30-July 1.

Follow Isabella McGinnis on Instagram as she finishes her year as Miss Nevada Outstanding Teen 2021.

