Inmate for Douglas and Lyon county charges back in custody after walk away

Stacy Conti-Salway
Stacy Conti-Salway(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:15 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 2016 kidnapping and robbery in Douglas County is back in custody after walking away from a Southern Nevada conservation camp, the Nevada Department of Corrections reported Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Stacy Conti-Salway, 40, on Wednesday in Vacaville, Calif., NDOC said. She was booked into the Solano County jail.

Conti-Salway was serving five to 20 years in prison for a Douglas County robbery charge and a Lyon County burglary charge when she walked away from the Jean Conservation Camp on March 24.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified Conti-Salway and another suspect as the people who beat, kidnapped and robbed a man in the 1500 block of Gilman Avenue in Gardnerville on Dec 14, 2016.

The sheriff’s office said they held the man at gunpoint and drove him to his bank ad forced him to withdraw money, then released him. The sheriff’s office arrested her the next day at the Greater Nevada Credit Union in Douglas County.

