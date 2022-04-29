Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Video shows teen jumping out of moving car during high-speed chase

Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped from a moving car while they were in pursuit. (Source: Whitehall Township Police Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHALL, Ohio (CNN) - Police in Ohio said a teenager jumped out of a moving car earlier this week while they were in pursuit.

The Whitehall Township Police Department reports the incident happened early Wednesday morning when officers were pursuing an allegedly stolen car driven by a 16-year-old near Columbus, Ohio.

During the chase, a teen is seen in police dashcam video jumping out of the car while police were behind him.

Officers said the 16-year-old attempted to evade officers on foot, and he was already wearing a neck brace from a previous accident in a stolen vehicle.

Police eventually caught the teen and took him to a behavioral health facility.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores-Montelongo
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Downtown Reno motorcycle crash causes critical injuries

Latest News

Edgar Samaniego
Man sentenced for shooting Las Vegas officer amid 2020 protest
Global Youth Service Day is the largest youth service and civic action event in the world and...
Global Youth Service Day
An inmate at the Lauderdale County Detention Center and an employee of the Lauderdale County...
‘This is dangerous’: FBI joins search for missing inmate, corrections officer
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Kim warns N. Korea would ‘preemptively’ use nuclear weapons
Pedestrian Safety graphic
Reno police give 63 tickets in pedestrian safety operation