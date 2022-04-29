Fire destroys Doyle home; one minor injury

DOYLE, Calif. (KOLO) -A fire destroyed a single-wide trailer, at least two vehicles and an outbuilding Thursday night in Doyle, Calif.

One person suffered minor injuries, Doyle Fire Protection District Chief Kathy Catron said.

The fire at the corner of Laura Drive and Old Highway was reported at 9:33 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Surrounding fire agencies assisted.

Doyle is in Lassen County about 45 miles northwest of Reno.

