Fire destroys Doyle home; one minor injury

Fire destroyed a single-wide trailer in Doyle, Calif., on April 28, 2022.
Fire destroyed a single-wide trailer in Doyle, Calif., on April 28, 2022.(Aaron Dow)
By Steve Timko
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:40 PM PDT
DOYLE, Calif. (KOLO) -A fire destroyed a single-wide trailer, at least two vehicles and an outbuilding Thursday night in Doyle, Calif.

One person suffered minor injuries, Doyle Fire Protection District Chief Kathy Catron said.

The fire at the corner of Laura Drive and Old Highway was reported at 9:33 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Surrounding fire agencies assisted.

Doyle is in Lassen County about 45 miles northwest of Reno.

