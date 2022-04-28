Workshop on real estate investing for women back in person

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - April marks two years since the pandemic forced more than 800,000 women out of the workforce, and while the latest numbers show a resurging labor market many women are still left behind.

For Sonjia Liu, the last two years of the pandemic have taught her a critical lesson.

“Diversifying is one of the most important things, you can do in order to secure income,” said Liu.

Wanting to learn more about other revenue streams, specifically real estate, Liu who is the owner of Mill Pilates, joined the ‘How to Real State Like a Boss’ virtual workshop last year.

“Seeing that there are these women who are able to go out there and make these things happen and create a source of income for themselves and you know, lawyers, and real estate people and things like that, I think that’s inspirational on its own,” said Liu.

Workshop creator, Shivani Peterson says her goal is to create a space for women to have a seat at the table and obtain financial security.

“When the pandemic happened, I first hand saw a lot of my clients experiencing changes in their income and then changes on what was required of them on a day to day basis,” said Peterson. “So, if there are ways you can diversify your means of putting food on the table and paying for a place to live and meeting the basic needs of yourself and your family, it can be very beneficial and empowering for a woman.”

That’s why she’s once again hosting another workshop, this time called ‘The Future is Female.’

Just like in previous years, the panel will be led by local women to provide skills and strategies you can use to make your money work for you.

“Including a real state investor who had done this herself, personally in Reno,” said Peterson. “Then we also have a CPA to talk about the tax implications that come with real state investing. We have, myself as a mortgage advisor to explain about the financing options. We have insurance agent to talk about protecting the wealth once you’ve built it, and we’ll have a 1031 exchange specialist.”

A 1031 exchange is a transaction in which a real estate investor swaps one property for another.

Registration for the workshop is $25 and you don’t need to have prior experience in real estate.

“Maybe real estate investment won’t be the income stream they choose. my hope is that by putting this information out there, it starts the wheels turning in their brain,” said Peterson.

This year’s event will take place April 28 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Those who which to attend, can do so in person at 295 Holcomb Avenue #Suite 250, Reno, NV 89502 or virtually.

Proceeds will all be benefiting the Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra. Even if you can’t attend that day and time, you will still receive a video of the workshop if you purchase a ticket.

Whether you are single or married, a homeowner or future homeowner – this event will give you tangible strategies and steps you can take right now to start using real estate to build wealth and financial security.

