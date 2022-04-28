Advertisement

Tickets available for 4th annual Kentucky Derby in the West for Dress for Success Reno

By KOLO Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:56 PM PDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Celebrating the fastest two minutes in sports! Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada is just days away from its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Kentucky Derby themed event features mint juleps, which is the signature Derby drink, southern food and raffle and auction prizes. The last two gatherings have been virtual due to covid concerns. As you know, it’s been a rough road for non profits who rely on donations to stay afloat, so being able to welcome supporters is a welcome sight and a big financial boost, as Founder & CEO Patti Weiske details, “ The Kentucky Derby this year is our 4th annual event, its the largest fundraiser that we have all year and we’re super excited that we’re all going to be in person.”

You can donate silent auction items or money if you can’t make it in person. Its happening Saturday May 7 from 1-4 p.m. at Hidden Valley Country Club. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Event information can be found here: https://secure.givelively.org/event/dress-for-success-reno-northern-nevada/derby-2022/kentucky-derby-in-the-west-for-dress-for-success-reno-northern-nevada or you can reach out to donate silent auction items by calling 775-846-9814 or send an email to reno@dressforsuccess.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Flores-Montelongo
GRAPHIC: WCSD teacher accused of sexually assaulting student for 4 years
Dakota Lee Bryce, left, and Terrance Robertson.
Three teens arrested in Reno carjackings
families scramble to find day care after local preschool announces its closure
Non-profit offers help to families affected by preschool’s sudden closure
Motorcyclist dies in southwest Reno crash
Downtown Reno motorcycle crash causes critical injuries

Latest News

Pedestrian Safety graphic
Reno police give 63 tickets in pedestrian safety operation
CVS pharmacies will have time-delay safes.
CVS stores in Nevada get time delay safes to deter robberies
Reno Fire Department’s Water Entry Team trains for water rescues as weather warms up
Reno Fire Department’s Water Entry Team trains for water rescues as weather warms up
Nevada State Museum
Lei Day Celebration at the Nevada State Museum
The scene of a fatal crash at Black Bart Avenue.
South Lake Tahoe man dies in crash after hitting utility pole