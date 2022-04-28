Tickets available for 4th annual Kentucky Derby in the West for Dress for Success Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Celebrating the fastest two minutes in sports! Dress for Success Reno-Northern Nevada is just days away from its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The Kentucky Derby themed event features mint juleps, which is the signature Derby drink, southern food and raffle and auction prizes. The last two gatherings have been virtual due to covid concerns. As you know, it’s been a rough road for non profits who rely on donations to stay afloat, so being able to welcome supporters is a welcome sight and a big financial boost, as Founder & CEO Patti Weiske details, “ The Kentucky Derby this year is our 4th annual event, its the largest fundraiser that we have all year and we’re super excited that we’re all going to be in person.”

You can donate silent auction items or money if you can’t make it in person. Its happening Saturday May 7 from 1-4 p.m. at Hidden Valley Country Club. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

Event information can be found here: https://secure.givelively.org/event/dress-for-success-reno-northern-nevada/derby-2022/kentucky-derby-in-the-west-for-dress-for-success-reno-northern-nevada or you can reach out to donate silent auction items by calling 775-846-9814 or send an email to reno@dressforsuccess.org.

