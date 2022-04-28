Stuff A Bus Donation Drive for seniors May 19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s time to ‘stuff a bus’ for seniors in our community!

KOLO 8 News Now is partnering with the Human Services Agency (HSA) and the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County to host the KOLO Cares Stuff A Bus Drive-By Donation Drive.

You can donate brand new, never-been-used items on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Target near Sparks Marina at 1550 E Lincoln Way.

“The KOLO Cares Stuff A Bus Drive-By Donation Drive is a great way to show seniors our appreciation for their incredible contributions to our wonderful community over the years,” said Washoe County HSA Director Amber Howell. “This is a wonderful event that goes a long way in providing our elderly population the essential things required to help them achieve this year’s Older Americans Month theme, which is age my way.”

The Washoe County Human Services Agency serves thousands of seniors in need in various ways throughout the year. Many items donated during the donation drive help our local elderly in need. Donations will be stored at the Washoe County Senior Center and will be given to seniors throughout the year.

Brand new, never-been-used items that are needed include the following:

• Hygiene products

• Toothbrush/toothpaste

• Deodorant, soap, shampoo and conditioner, disposable razors and shaving cream, combs and brushes.

• Sweatshirts

• Sweatpants

• Bus passes

• Uber/Lyft gift cards

• Uber Eats/DoorDash gift cards

• Jackets

• Gift cards

• Cleaning supplies

• Coloring books

• Large print word search books

• Reading books

• Movie passes

• Blankets

• Slippers

• Socks

• Gloves/hats

• Shorts

• T-shirts

• Shoes

• Coloring items (crayons/markers/pens)

• Crossword puzzles in large print

Thank you for helping us help our local seniors! To see more events planned for Older Americans Month, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.