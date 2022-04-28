Reno-based interior designer shares how to use color theory to choose the right look for you home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shari Watt is the owner of Shari Watt Designs, servicing the Northern Nevada and California area. She has 15 years of design experience in both residential and corporate spaces. She specializes in offering design solutions that are not only unique to each client’s lifestyle and aesthetic but are also functional.

Watt stopped by Morning Break to share how Color Theory is at the center of her design work. Color theory is a science and there are rules. When applied correctly, the combinations can inspire, soothe, energize and even make you hungry. Understanding and utilizing color theory is what helps bring the physical space and the psychological mindset together to create the perfect atmosphere.

Selecting colors for a space tends to be one of the biggest challenges for homeowners. There are several basic color schemes that can be seen on a color wheel.

Analogous: Choosing 3 to 4 colors that are next to each other on the color wheel. This will typically be easy on the eyes with a simple, sophisticated look and feel.

Monochromatic: Choosing 3 to 4 colors that are tints, tones, and or shades of one hue. This ca be very dramatic or very simple depending on the depth of color used. Bright, punchy color of various tones will be very dramatic and fun while tones of light blue will be soothing and simple.

Triadic: Choosing 3 colors that create a triangle on the color wheel. This will create a personality-filled space, infused with color yet in harmony.

For more information about color theory, or to hire Shari Watt for your next interior design project, click here.

You can also follow Shari Watt on Facebook and Instagram.

