NV Treasurer’s Office reminding of Student Loan Ombudsman program

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s National Financial Literacy Month and the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is reminding Nevadans of it’s Student Loan Ombudsman program.

As the Student Loan Ombudsman, Evelyn Castro’s goal is to help college students and their families understand their financial aid options. She also helps graduates understand the complexities of their student loans.

There are two typed of student loans: federal and private. Castro recommends taking out student loans as a last resort because you have to pay it back, but if you do need one, she says to take a look at federal student loans.

“They do have lower fixed interest rates,” said Castro. “Repayment benefits, and also, for certain individuals who go into certain careers or different fields or work for the government nonprofit, they can also seek student loan forgiveness.”

You can reach Castro here.

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is also holding a financial literacy workshop at UNR. It’s happening on Saturday, April 30 from 11am to 3pm at the Joe Crowley Student Union Ballroom. They’ll be discussing things like credit, debt, and paying for college. Registration is free, but limited. You can sign up here.

